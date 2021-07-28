July 28th PM: Cooler air returns along with a chance of rain

Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm with a low temperature near 70°.

Thursday shouldn’t be quite as hot as the past few days have been! The high will be close to 90° with a mix of sun & clouds.

Friday we have a good opportunity at rain & thunderstorms and it’ll cool off further with a high of about 80°.

A little rain may carryover into Saturday morning, but all things considered the weekend is looking pleasant. Highs will be seasonal in the mid 80s as we transition from July to August. Next week will be quiet with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s & 60s. It’ll gradually become hotter with a chance at some more thunderstorms happening as we close in on next weekend.