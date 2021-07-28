July 28 AM: Extreme heat continues in Siouxland ahead of gradual cooldown, weekend storm chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders have to endure one more day of extreme heat before a gradual cooldown begins ahead of some weekend storm chances.

Temperatures this morning are very warm in the 70s across the area. It’s not only warm but very humid this morning with dew points also in the 70s. It feels like a sauna outside, this just foreshadows the hot and humid afternoon we will see today.

Winds won’t be too much help today as they are coming from the south. This morning they are light up to 10 mph, but we may see upwards of 15 mph throughout the day.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen clear skies and quiet conditions through the overnight hours.

Forecast highs today are looking to range in the mid-90s in eastern Siouxland to the upper-90s in central Siouxland to the triple digits with a high of 100°+ projected for Yankton and Norfolk.

Due to the extreme heat still in the area, and today looking to be not only hotter than yesterday but the hottest day of the summer and year, the National Weather Service has once again issued a heat advisory for this afternoon. This will be valid from 12 pm this afternoon until 9 pm tonight.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel with a gradual cooldown and some weekend storm chances possible!