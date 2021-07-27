July 27th PM: Blistering heat one more day followed by weekend rain chances

Tonight the low temperature will fall to 72° under mostly clear skies with warm and muggy conditions.

Wednesday will be among the hottest days of the year with the high temperature rising to 99° in Sioux City. Some spots in Siouxland may have triple digit highs! Heat Advisories will be in effect throughout Siouxland as the heat index values slide upward to between 105° and 115° tomorrow afternoon. You’re strongly encouraged to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade if you plan on spending an extended period of time outside. Never leave kids or pets inside of hot cars either. Make sure pets aren’t left outside too long and that they have plenty of cool water to drink as well.

On Thursday, we’ll catch a bit of a break from the intense heat. Expect a partly cloudy sky with the temperature getting up to 89° in Sioux City.

For the weekend, we’ll have thunderstorm chances developing on Friday and potentially sticking around into Saturday morning sliding from north to south across the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. Temperatures will continue their downward trend with highs in the mid 80s.

Next week is looking pleasant with seasonal heat for the first week of August. High temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 80s. Less humidity is expected, so overnight lows are anticipated to drop off into the 50s Sunday night and Monday night.

Unfortunately, the drought situation isn’t going to be improving much going forward. There’s a small rain chance next Thursday, but most of next week will likely be dry.