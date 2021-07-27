July 27 AM: Dangerous heat moves into Siouxland ahead of minor weekend cooldown, rain chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dangerous heat moves into Siouxland by this afternoon with highs near 100°, heat indices up to 105° likely this afternoon ahead of some weekend rain chances possible.

Most of Siouxland is sitting under a heat advisory for this afternoon. The heat advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m. and will remain in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. Keep in mind that we are also under an excessive heat watch for a majority of the area for tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This heat isn’t just affecting the Siouxland area, but a majority of the northern Rockies, the high plains, the upper Midwest, and portions of the Mississippi Valley area.

It is warm and muggy this morning with temperatures ranging in the upper-60s to the mid-70s with dew points in the mid- to upper-60s. It feels gross outside this morning.

Winds are very light this morning from the south up to 10 mph across the area. Some areas are seeing up to 15 mph, and portions of Siouxland could see winds range between 5 and 15 mph through the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it has been clear and quiet, just warm and muggy through the overnight hours into this morning.

Forecast highs, without the heat index, are looking to range in the mid- to upper-90s, with some areas possibly breaking 100° by this afternoon. With the humidity, the heat index is likely to range between 100° and 105° throughout the afternoon today.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. for the latest details on today’s heat and when we could see a cooldown.