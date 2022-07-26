SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This evening there’s a chance of thunderstorms coupled with a Marginal Risk of severe weather. One or two of the thunderstorms that travel through may be able to create hail or strong wind gusts. After the storms pass (which should occur before midnight) we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a low of 61°. A west wind of 5 MPH is projected.

Wednesday is going to be mostly sunny. Scattered evening thunderstorms may flare up once more. The high will be 86°. Wind out of the WNW at 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and relatively cool as we reach a high of 81°.

The weekend brings the start of a warming trend under sunny skies. Friday will be in the middle 80s. On Saturday we rise back to 90°. There’s a small chance of thunderstorms occurring on Sunday, but otherwise look for sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures through next week. It’s likely that we’ll make a jump into the middle 90s (if not hotter) for next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

