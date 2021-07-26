July 26th PM: Hottest days of the summer coming Tuesday & Wednesday

Tonight the low temperature will be 69° with a clear sky.

Tuesday’s going to be a hot one with sunny skies and an afternoon high of 97° in Sioux City. When adding in the humidity, it’ll feel like about 105° and Heat Advisories will be in effect throughout Siouxland from Noon until 9 PM. Please use extra caution if you have plans to be outside for an extended period of time – use sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take some breaks in the shade. Never leave kids or pets inside hot cars.

Wednesday may even be a little bit hotter with bright sunny skies along with an expected high of 99° in Sioux City. The Heat Index will jump up to between 105° and 110°. Excessive Heat Watches have been issued throughout Siouxland, so please take the heat seriously and be careful.

As we approach the weekend, more seasonal heat will be present in Siouxland. Expect highs to drop into the middle and upper 80s. We have thunderstorm chances happening Friday and Saturday.

Next week is looking decent with typical summertime highs in the low to mid 80s. It’ll likely stay dry as we move through the extended forecast.

Stay cool!