SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following a nice steady little rain which produced a few hundredths of an inch of accumulation locally, we’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 60°. Southeast winds are expected between 5 and 10 MPH.

Tuesday brings a minor chance of isolated showers & thunderstorms, but also periods of sunshine. It’ll be a notch warmer as we lift up to 84°. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with another shot at some thunderstorms overnight into Thursday. The high will be 85°.

Thursday we’re on track for a high of 83° under mostly sunny skies.

Starting Friday, a gradual warming trend will occur with bright sunshine. Temperatures will graduate from the upper 80s into the lower 90s this weekend. Higher heat in the middle 90s rounds out the 9 on 9 Forecast going through the middle of next week.

