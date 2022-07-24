SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight under increasing clouds the temperature will drop to 61°. Light variable wind speeds of 5 to 10 MPH.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and fairly humid with a chance of scattered light rain showers. Accumulations will be under a tenth of an inch. It’ll be on the cooler end of average for a change with the high rising to 80°.

Tuesday brings partly cloudy skies plus a small chance of isolated thunderstorms with a high of 85°. Wednesday expect a mix of sun & clouds and a typical late July high of 84°. Wednesday night into Thursday, we have a slightly greater chance at scattered thunderstorms occurring. Thursday will be mostly sunny as we head up to 85°.

Next weekend is looking quiet with sunshine and highs hovering around the 90° mark. Another thunderstorm chance may organize next Monday.

