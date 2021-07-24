July 24th AM: Heat wave brings highs near 100° next week

A heat wave is taking over Siouxland and looks to stick around for quite a long time!

Beyond a few thunderstorms which happened early this morning, we can expect to have very similar weather to what occurred on Friday sunrise tomorrow. We’ll see high temperatures step back into the mid 90s with a mostly sunny sky. The Heat Index will be up around 100° once again. Sunday there’ll be more cloud cover overhead with an opportunity at some hit & miss PM thunderstorms.

Tuesday & Wednesday will deliver stifling heat as highs stretch to about the 100° mark with feels like temperatures between 105° and 110°. On Thursday, there’s a chance of more thunderstorms happening as we finally cool down a little bit. High temperatures will drop down to more seasonal levels near 90°.

Enjoy the weekend!