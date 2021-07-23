July 23rd PM: Very hot pattern with minor rain chances

A heat wave is taking over Siouxland and looks to stick around for quite a long time!

Tonight the low will be in the 70s with a chance of a few thunderstorms happening after midnight.

By sunrise tomorrow, the rain will likely be gone and we’ll see high temperatures step back into the mid 90s with a mostly sunny sky. The Heat Index will be up around 100° once again.

Sunday is going to be partly cloudy with one or two thunderstorms flaring up in the evening. It’ll be just a little bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 90s Sunday & Monday.

Tuesday & Wednesday are going to be extremely hot as highs stretch to about the 100° mark. On Thursday, there’s a chance of more thunderstorms happening as we bring temperatures down near 90°.