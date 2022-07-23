SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Get ready for one of the hottest days of the summer! It’s going to be exceptionally warm & muggy as we climb into the middle and upper 90s throughout Siouxland. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Saturday afternoon when it’s going to feel like it’s over 100° when factoring in the humidity. Please stay hydrated and do your best to stay cool. Never leave kids or pets inside of hot cars.

There’s also a chance of scattered rounds of thunderstorms on Saturday – one near midday and a second later in the evening as a staggered cold front cuts through the region. A couple of these thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail, but the overall threat is pretty low. Pay attention to changes in the weather as we get into the 2nd half of the day.

Heading into next week, we’ll start to catch onto some relief from the heat. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s starting on Sunday and lasting until Thursday. On Monday and Tuesday there’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms occurring. Otherwise things look to stay rather quiet.

