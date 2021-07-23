July 23 AM: 9 days in the 90s+ continue in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures in Siouxland will continue to hover in the 90s with a day or two next week possible seeing highs in the low 100s with minimal rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning in Siouxland are starting off warm in the upper 60s and low 70s with mild humidity mixed in.

Winds are coming from the south up to 15 mph across the area. We will continue to see a light southerly (or warm) breeze through the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies across the area through the overnight horus.

We will continue to see sunshine through the day today as temperatures rise into the mid 90s by this afternoon.

We have a chance to see some light showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight before more sunshine and heat return tomorrow.

