SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to about 70° with a mostly clear sky as it stays warm & muggy. The wind will come out of the south between 5 and 10 MPH.

Saturday is going to be exceptionally hot as we climb into the middle and upper 90s around Siouxland. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Saturday afternoon when it’s going to feel like it’s over 100° when factoring in the humidity. Please stay hydrated and do your best to stay cool. Never leave kids or pets inside of hot cars.

There’s also a chance of scattered rounds of thunderstorms on Saturday – one near midday and a second later in the evening as a staggered cold front cuts through the region. A couple of these may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail.

Heading into next week, we’ll start to catch onto some relief from the heat. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s starting on Sunday and lasting until Thursday. On Monday and Tuesday there’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms occurring. Otherwise things look to stay rather quiet.

