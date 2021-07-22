July 22nd PM: Sunny and staying hot through the end of July

Tonight expect clear skies with a low of about 70° in Siouxland.

An extended hot streak will be with us for the weekend and beyond. Tomorrow look for a high in the middle to upper 90s with sunny skies plus a southerly breeze gusting to 30 MPH.

Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, a thin string of thunderstorms looks to pass through from northwest to southeast. This disturbance will do little to cool things down and rain amounts will be very minimal. Highs should stick in the middle 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

With the very hot & humid weather persisting, it’ll be important to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen. Don’t leave kids or pets inside of hot cars. Heat Index values (the feels like temperatures) will hover from 95° to 105° each afternoon going through the end of this month. Little relief is expected from the heat anytime soon, so please do your best to keep yourself & those you care about safe.

Near the end of next week, there’ll be a minor cooldown with highs at about 90° on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will remain elusive – very dry weather will continue to be an issue.

