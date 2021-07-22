July 22 AM: Siouxland to see heat wave move in, 9 days in the 90s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland is about to endure the second heat wave of the summer with 9 days in a row with temperatures in the 90s, a heat index above 100° expected for Friday, and a small weekend storm chance possible.

Temperatures are already reflecting the warm afternoon we will see with morning temperatures currently ranging in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Winds are light this morning coming out of the south up to 10 mph. They may be light for now, but we are looking at a minor breeze moving in from the south later this morning and afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across the area with a few very light showers in far western Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a hot and sunny afternoon with temperatures rising to a high of 91 today.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see just how hot it’s going to be in Siouxland.