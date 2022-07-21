SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 66° with scattered thunderstorms moving in near midnight and making their exit by midday on Friday. The wind will blow out of the southeast at 5 to 15 MPH.

Once the thunderstorms clear tomorrow (following light rain accumulations of about a tenth to half an inch) we should expect mostly sunny and exceptionally hot weather with the high soaring up to 97°. With dew points around 70°, the Heat Index will land between 100° and 105° Friday afternoon.

Saturday may even be a little bit hotter with a Heat Index closer to 110°. Please stay hydrated and be safe! Saturday afternoon, another series of scattered thunderstorms looks to form in the region.

A taste of cooler, more typical summertime weather will be with us next week with highs in the middle 80s. More thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday.

A warming trend with sunny skies is favored in the 9 on 9 Forecast as we move back into the 90s next Friday and Saturday.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.