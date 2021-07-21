July 21st PM: Long streak of 90s starts tomorrow with rain chances staying minimal

A heatwave looks to take over for the remainder of the month of July!

Tonight, the low will be 66° with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow, expect a high of 92° with a lot of sunshine. A light southerly breeze is expected to blow through with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH.

Friday is going to be exceptionally hot with an afternoon high of 96°. When factoring in the humidity, the Heat Index will hit between 100° and 105°. It’ll be important to stay hydrated and avoid over-exertion outside. Never leave children or pets inside of hot vehicles for any length of time.

During the weekend, there are small rain chances on Saturday morning and Sunday night with minor temperature fluctuations possibly providing enough of a spark to bring about isolated thunderstorms.

Highs should stay in the 90s throughout next week with no significant precipitation in the extended forecast.