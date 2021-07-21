July 21 AM: Temperatures to rise, heat index likely near 100°+ Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today will be our final day in the upper 80s for the extended forecast as temperatures are going to rise into the 90s by Thursday with a heat index likely near or over 100° Friday afternoon with little to no rain expected.

It’s once again a mild but muggy morning with temperatures ranging in the 60s across the area. Relative humidity is ranging between 90% and 100%, meaning you can feel the stickiness outside this morning.

Due to the humidity in the area once again, we are seeing reduced visibility in the area this morning. So far, it’s not as reduced as we have seen the past few mornings with visibility ranging between 6 miles and 10 miles, with Tekamah seeing the most amount of fog with a half a mile of visibility. We may see visibility decrease before clearing out.

Due to a high pressure near the area, winds are very light again this morning up to 10 mph from the south.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours despite a few clouds here and there.

Today will be relatively seasonal across the area with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising into the upper 80s by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see just how hot it’s going to be this weekend and next week.