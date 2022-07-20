SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 65° under clear skies with light variable wind speeds between 5 and 10 MPH.

Sunny weather for Thursday as we reach a high of 93°. A northerly breeze of 10 to 20 MPH will get stirred up helping to keep the humidity limited.

Friday morning, there’s a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once those clear, expect mostly sunny and hot weather with a high of 97°. Saturday will be similar at 96° plus a chance of evening thunderstorms. When factoring in the humidity, it’s going to feel like it’s above 100° on both Friday and Saturday so please be cautious and stay hydrated during the hot incoming weather.

Highs will slip into the middle and upper 80s for next Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. There’s a thunderstorm chance on Monday. Temperatures should stick at about 90° for the remainder of next week in a warm summertime pattern.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.