July 20th PM: Heatwave lifts highs into the 90s, feels like temperatures above 100°

Tonight there’s a possibility of patchy fog with a low of 62°.

A mostly sunny and warm Wednesday is anticipated as the temperature gets up to 88°. A light southerly breeze will work through with sustained wind speeds of 10 to 20 MPH, so that should help to make it feel more comfortable.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will all be hot ones! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with the Heat Index likely peaking over 100° on Friday afternoon. Look for a good quantity of sunshine each day.

On Saturday, there’s a very small chance of thunderstorms occurring as slightly cooler air drifts into Siouxland. Highs will hover at about 90° through the extended forecast with no substantial rain chances on the way. Dry weather is likely to persist for quite a while!

Have a great night.