July 20 AM: Temperatures heating up as sunshine continues in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures in Siouxland are going to continue to heat up through this week with plenty of sunshine mixed in and a slim weekend rain chance possible.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the upper 50s and low 60s. It’s a very similar morning to yesterday, which means it’s also humid and foggy.

Visibility is ranging from under a mile up to 8 miles across the Siouxland area this morning. Remember to slow down, take your time, and drive with those headlights on.

Fog will linger in the area through the morning hours due to the humidity and light winds. Winds are currently coming out of the north, east, and south with a small high pressure over the area. Winds will remain light today. The lighter the winds, the less the fog gets blown around in the area.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly clear and quiet through the overnight hours in Siouxland.

We will continue to see light winds with mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see just how hot it’s going to get this weekend.