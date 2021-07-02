July 2 AM: Hot 4th of July weekend for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are in store for a hot, but not extreme, 4th of July weekend with highs in the 90s and a chance for thunderstorms next week.

Temperatures to start the weekend off this morning are comfortable in the 60s across the area.

Winds are light from the northeast and southeast with most of the area seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a nice, clear, and quiet night across Siouxland.

Forecast highs today are going to be on the warm side in the upper 80s, nearing 90s by this afternoon.

For a look at your full holiday weekend forecast be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.