July 1st PM: 4th of July weekend brings more summertime heat

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight expect clear skies with a mild low of 61°.

Sunshine and pretty hot temperatures will be the story of our Independence Day holiday weekend. Highs will hover near 90° on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Terrific weather should be with us for the Saturday in the Park Music Festival – just stay hydrated and make sure to apply sunscreen!

On Monday, we’ll maintain the heat with a high of 92° plus there’ll be increasing cloud cover. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, look for a chance of scattered thunderstorms associated with a cold front boundary. Highs will sink into the 80s for a couple of days, but we’ll snap right back into the hot weather quickly. High temperatures are likely to return to the low/mid 90s by next weekend as dry weather also takes hold once more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories