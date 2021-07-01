July 1st PM: 4th of July weekend brings more summertime heat

Tonight expect clear skies with a mild low of 61°.

Sunshine and pretty hot temperatures will be the story of our Independence Day holiday weekend. Highs will hover near 90° on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Terrific weather should be with us for the Saturday in the Park Music Festival – just stay hydrated and make sure to apply sunscreen!

On Monday, we’ll maintain the heat with a high of 92° plus there’ll be increasing cloud cover. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, look for a chance of scattered thunderstorms associated with a cold front boundary. Highs will sink into the 80s for a couple of days, but we’ll snap right back into the hot weather quickly. High temperatures are likely to return to the low/mid 90s by next weekend as dry weather also takes hold once more.