SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 63°. The wind will blow in from the SSE at 5 to 10 MPH.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may happen on Saturday favored during the morning & midday hours. Otherwise it’ll be a partly cloudy and reasonably comfortable day for Saturday in the Park with a high of 84°. A light SSE breeze of 10 to 15 MPH is anticipated.

A somewhat unsettled pattern continues into the start of next week with slight thunderstorm chances on Sunday night, Monday (the 4th of July), and Tuesday. It’ll gradually get hotter with the peak happening on Tuesday as we top out at 96° in Sioux City.

The remainder of the week will be a notch cooler with seasonal summertime weather. A good amount of sunshine will accompany highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s leading into next weekend.

