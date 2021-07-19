July 19th PM: Hot & sunny weather settling in

Tonight expect a low of about 60° with mostly clear skies and a few pockets of dense fog.

It’ll gradually get hotter as the week continues! Highs should get up into the 90s starting on Wednesday and we’ll stick in the low to mid 90s travelling into the weekend. We may be in Heat Advisory territory with Heat Index values hitting the triple digits on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

On Saturday, slightly cooler air will work in and that may provide just enough energy to spark off a few showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will hover right around 90° next week with rain chances disappearing once more.

Have a nice evening!