SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 65° under clear skies as the wind settles down for a time out of the northwest at 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday is going to be sunny and warm as we cook up to 92°. We’ll have the presence of a strong wind as that continues from the northwest gusting to 30 MPH.

Very hot weather will come our way for Thursday and carry forward into the weekend. Highs will range between 95° and 105° locally. It’ll be important to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and never leave children or pets inside vehicles.

Friday and Saturday, forecast models favor a few isolated showers and thunderstorms – mainly Friday morning and Saturday night. Precipitation amounts will be minimal and spotty.

Next week will be a shade cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Another round of thunderstorms may get going next Monday which would be a welcome sight in our very dry pattern.

