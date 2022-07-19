SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- With strong southern airflow through the evening, temperatures have remain warm with most of the area reporting in the 70’s for morning lows. As the day goes forward we will see a shift to northern winds with the passage of a weak cold front, keeping the area a tad cooler. But still sunny because the partial clouds we see during the early morning move east along with the front. So this will cut into todays heating. with temperatures expected to rise into the 90’s, but low 90’s instead of uppers.

With the wind shift occurring, drier air will start to be introduced to the area. This means that we won’t have to worry as much about heat index values even with temperatures that will be rising into the low and mid 90’s.

Sadly dry conditions continue to be the norm for Siouxland. And with the warm weather we’ll expect the drought conditions to have worsened for the area.