July 19 AM: Seasonal start to the week, hot weekend ahead

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This week will start off on the seasonal side with highs in the mid- to upper-80s, but by this weekend temperatures will be hovering in the low- to mid-90s across Siouxland.

Temperatures in Siouxland this morning are mild in the upper-50s and low-60s. Temperatures may be mild, but the dew point temperatures are also ranging in the mid- to upper-50s and low-60s, which means it’s not just mild but it’s also humid or muggy this morning.

Since the dew point and temperatures are so close to one another, it’s not just muggy outside, it’s also foggy with visibility ranging from under a mile up to 7 miles for most of the Siouxland area.

Winds are also light from the east, southeast up to 5 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been quiet in Siouxland through the overnight hours despite some foggy conditions moving into the area this morning.

Today is going to be seasonal and warm with temperatures rising into the mid-80s by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine mixed in.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see just how hot temperatures will get by this weekend.