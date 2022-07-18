SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop to 72° with a few clouds related to a passing cold front. A sprinkle of rain is possible. Expect a southerly wind of 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday will be sunny with a light breeze from the WNW gusting to 30 MPH. With drier air shifting in behind the front, it’s likely that our temperature will be a few degrees higher than what we saw on Monday as we reach up to 98° in the afternoon.

Wednesday we receive temporary relief from the heat with sunshine and 92°. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will all be very hot with highs at or near 100°.

Finally on Saturday night, it looks like we’ll have a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler air will follow with highs closer to 90° next week.

