SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect clear skies and a low of 66°. A light wind will blow from the SSE at 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday is going to set the tone for the week ahead with sunny & hot conditions. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota where the Heat Index will peak between 100° and 105°. The high temperature in Sioux City will soar up to 97°. The wind will be out of the SSW at 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday we should make it to 100° with a breezy WNW wind bringing in lower humidity allowing the temperature to rise a bit further. On Wednesday there’s going to be a minor temporary cool down with a high of 94° along with more sun.

Thursday through Saturday highs will sit between 100° and 105° under sunny skies. It’ll remain important to stay hydrated, avoid over-exertion outside, and don’t leave kids or pets inside of cars.

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms near the end of the 9 on 9 Forecast along with a more substantial cool down with highs dropping closer to 90°.

Stay cool & be safe!

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.