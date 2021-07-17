July 17th AM: Nice weekend before the heat builds back in

The weekend is looking very nice!

Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for both Saturday & Sunday. With the exception of an isolated stray thunderstorm on Sunday, dry weather is likely to persist. Look for partly cloudy conditions today & tomorrow.

More sunshine and heat will work into Siouxland over the course of next week. We should hit the 90s by next Wednesday in Sioux City and highs will stay put in the low to mid 90s going into next weekend. Nothing really out of the ordinary for mid July, but be prepared for some toasty weather!

No significant precipitation chances are expected in the near future.

Hope you have a good weekend!

