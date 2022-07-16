SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Moving past some patchy fog this morning, we’ll look for more cloud cover along with scattered rain and thunderstorms sliding through Siouxland from NW to SE. Temperatures will be a notch cooler than where we have been lately as we get up to a high of 87°. Rain will be rather spotty, light, and quick to move on…so if you have outdoor plans, they’re likely to be OK. The greatest rainfall amounts are favored near Highway 81 in Nebraska and South Dakota at about a quarter of an inch. The wind will be from the ENE at 5 to 10 MPH.

Heading into Sunday, we’ll clear out the skies and bring in more warmth as we make it up to 91°.

Next week will bring some pretty brutal heat to our region. Highs will be at or near 100° just about every day – Wednesday is the one exception, but even then we’ll likely reach a high in the middle 90s so that won’t bring much relief really. Please be careful as we deal with this long period of very hot weather – drink a lot of fluids, avoid over-exertion outside, put on sunscreen, care for your pets, and never leave children or pets inside of hot cars.

A cold front takes shape next weekend and may offer a small cooldown & minor rain chance to close out the 9 on 9 Forecast.

