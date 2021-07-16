July 16 AM: Pleasant, warm weekend ahead of gradual heating next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend is going to be on the pleasant and warm side with little to no rain chances mixed in, and temperatures heating up next week.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures may be mild this morning, but we are seeing a good amount of humidity in the area with relative humidity ranging between 90% and 100%.

Winds are light from the east, northeast up to 10 mph.

With very light winds, the recent rain we had in the area earlier this week, and the humidity (or amount of moisture in the air) is leading to yet another foggy morning in Siouxland. Visibility is ranging from under a mile up to around 7 miles. Remember to allow for some extra travel time, the fog will most likely get thicker before starting to dissipate. Make sure you drive with your headlights on but not your brights or high-beams as that can make the fog appear thicker, which in turn can further reduce your visibility and the visibility of others on the road around you.

Despite some foggy conditions in Siouxland, satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a clear and quiet night.

Conditions will remain quiet through the day today with temperatures rising into the low- to mid-80s by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for your full extended forecast.