July 15th PM: Pleasant summertime pattern takes over for the weekend

Tonight the temperature will fall near 60° with a mostly clear sky. A few pockets of fog may form, so travel carefully overnight through early Friday morning.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with a fairly mild mid-July high in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will hold steady with partly cloudy conditions both Saturday and Sunday. It should be a terrific weekend to get outdoors as the heat won’t be too intense and humidity will also be limited.

We gradually turn up the heat next week with highs moving into the 90s starting on Tuesday and sticking in the low 90s all the way into next weekend. Rain chances will stay minimal.

Forecast models start to show a pattern shift next weekend with precipitation possibly making a comeback next Sunday and Monday. Until then, we’ll have smooth sailing!

Enjoy the evening.