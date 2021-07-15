July 15 AM: Quieter, pleasant weather with gradual warming ahead for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A quieter weather pattern is now moving into the Siouxland area with little to no rain chances and temperatures gradually warming up throughout the upcoming weekend and next week.

Temperatures this morning are ranging in the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Dew points are also ranging from the 50s into the 60s. The higher the dew point is, the more moisture there is in the air. So, this means that we are looking at two things this morning, a humid morning and a foggy morning in portions of Siouxland.

Because the dew point is higher and closer to the temperature, we are seeing some thick, patchy fog with visibility ranging from 1 mile to 10 miles across the area.

Winds have shifted from yesterday and are now coming out of the northeast. Despite the shift in winds, they are still staying light up to 10 mph, and will remain light through the morning and afternoon today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that following yesterday evening’s storms in far southeastern Siouxland we have seen gradual clearing through the overnight hours.

We will continue to see gradual clearing today as temperatures rise into the upper-70s and low-80s across the area by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on KCAU 9 News to see just how pleasant this weekend and upcoming week will be!