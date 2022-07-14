SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 72° with partly cloudy skies and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Wind speeds of 5 to 10 MPH from the SE.

Friday is set to be a sunny and hot day as we hit a high of 95° in Sioux City. On Saturday, there’s a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms happening with partly cloudy skies. It’ll also be slightly cooler with a high of 89°. It’s going to be a very temporary cooldown as we’ll be right back at 94° Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will hold at about 100° next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday under bright sunny skies. Be cautious during that time period – avoid pushing yourself too hard with outdoor activities, drink lots of fluids, and never leave kids or pets inside of vehicles.

Thursday evening a cold front comes through bringing a chance of thunderstorms and then it finally cools down a notch into next weekend.

