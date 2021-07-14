July 14th PM: Severe thunderstorm potential tonight followed by quiet weather

A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of NW Iowa including Woodbury county and Sioux City going through 9 PM. The issuance of a Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the formation of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing a tornado. Please seek shelter right away if you happen to have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Tornado Warning issued for your location.

Once the thunderstorms pass overnight, look for patchy fog to form with a low near 60°.

Tomorrow is going to be pleasant with slowly clearing skies and a high near 80°.

Friday we’ll watch for a return of sunny skies with the high hiking up to 83°.

No significant changes are dialed up for Siouxland as we move into the weekend and beyond. A gradual warming trend coupled with sunny skies will make for a decent summertime pattern. It’ll become hot near the middle of next week with highs at about 90°.

No substantial rain chances are expected beyond the risk of thunderstorms tonight.

