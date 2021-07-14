July 14 AM: Two possible rounds of severe weather in Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two rounds of severe weather are possible across Siouxland throughout the day today.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the 60s and low 70s across the area. It’s also a very humid morning with relative humidity ranging from 80% up to 100%. This just means that it is sticky outside and also part of the reason we are looking at strong to severe storms this morning. Humidity can ramp up thunderstorms production.

Winds are light from the east, southeast up to 10 mph.

Not only are we dealing with incoming showers and thunderstorms, but we are also dealing with reduced visibility across the area. Visibility is ranging from under 2 miles up to 10 miles.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that Siouxland started seeing strong showers and thunderstorms around 3 a.m. this morning. Rain fall rates have been reported to be up to 2 inches an hours in the heaviest storms in the area. We will continue to see periods of heavy rainfall, small hail, and high winds throughout the morning. Some of these storms may end up going severe through the morning hours, but as of right now, we don’t have any current active warnings in the Siouxland area.

We are monitoring this afternoon’s storms very closely as this afternoon we will be sitting under a slight and enhanced risk for severe weather, or the equivalent of a level 2 and level 3 risk.

Despite a chance for strong to severe storms this morning and again this afternoon, we are still looking at a warm afternoon with highs projected to range from the mid-70s into the upper-80s from northern Siouxland to southern Siouxland respectively.

