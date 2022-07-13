SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 66° with a southeast wind of 5 to 10 MPH. Skies will stay clear overhead.

A sunny and hot Thursday lies ahead of us as we reach up to 96°. Toward the evening, there’s a chance of a couple pop-up thunderstorms. We retain very low thunderstorm chances for Friday and Saturday – in the neighborhood of 10% to 20%. More heat is on the way as we hit a high of 97° Friday and 93° on Saturday.

An extended streak of sizzling hot weather is lined up for next week. Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 90s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be scorchers with afternoon temperatures likely peaking between 100° and 105°.

A cold front arrives next Friday and should bring some relief for the weekend.

