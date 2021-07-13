July 13 Midday: Sunshine, warmth continue ahead of 2 possible rounds of severe weather Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect another day with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s today before two possible rounds of severe weather move through the area tomorrow.

Temperatures are ranging in the mid- to upper-70s this midday with winds on the lighter side from the south up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started off clear and quiet, but have some light clouds and minor sprinkles moving into western Siouxland.

The stormcast shows that we could see some light sprinkles stretch from the metro area, southwest to the Norfolk area around 3 p.m. this afternoon. These light showers or sprinkles will leave behind trace amounts of immeasurable rainfall. Those will clear out of eastern Siouxland around 7 pm tonight leaving behind light sprinkles here and there. Siouxland will then see gradual clearing through the evening hours, into the start of the overnight hours. Overnight tonight, we will see a gradual increase in cloud coverage with showers and thunderstorms moving in around 2 and 3 a.m. tomorrow morning. We are monitoring these storms closely as Siouxland is sitting under a slight risk, or a level two risk, for severe weather tomorrow. This line of storms will move west to east, reaching the metro area around 5 a.m. tomorrow morning before reaching eastern Siouxland around 7 and 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. As the front of the line of storms clears out of eastern Siouxland we will be left with some light lingering showers and thunderstorms until around 10 and 11 a.m. tomorrow morning. We will see cloudy skies and dry conditions for a couple of hours before a potential second round of strong to severe storms returns in western and central Siouxland around 2 and 3 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. Again, we are continuing to monitor this round of storms as well due to the chance for severe weather with the slight risk in the area tomorrow. That second round of showers and thunderstorms will linger in the area until around 6 p.m. tomorrow evening in the metro area, closer to 11 p.m. in eastern Siouxland.

Rain totals for tomorrow are looking to range from around a tenth of an inch up to just under an inch of rain from southern Siouxland to northern Siouxland respectively.

Now, before these showers and thunderstorms move into the area overnight, we can enjoy some sunshine and warm temperatures with a high of 87 by this afternoon. Tonight we will see increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms on the way as we fall to a low of 66 by tomorrow morning.

Once these showers clear out of the area late tomorrow night, we will see dry conditions return to Siouxland with relatively seasonal temperatures hovering in the mid-80s, with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday night into Sunday morning this weekend.

For more details regarding tomorrow’s severe weather threat be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at a5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m.