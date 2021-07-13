July 13 AM: Warmth, sunshine continue today ahead of severe weather potential Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect another day of warmth and sunshine today before a round of possible severe weather returns tomorrow with highs staying in the 80s.

Temperatures are on the mild side in the 50s and 60s across the area.

Winds are light again this morning coming from the south up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies across the area through the overnight hours.

We are looking at a warm afternoon with forecast highs projected to range in the mid- to upper-80s across the area by this afternoon.

