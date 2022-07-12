SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 60° with a clear sky. It should be pleasant outside. The wind will stay calm at 5 MPH or less as it blows from variable directions.

A sunny and warm Wednesday on the way with a high of 91° tomorrow. Expect a southeast wind of 5 to 10 MPH. Thursday will be sunny, breezy, and hot as we reach up to 96°.

More hot weather awaits for the weekend. On Friday, look for a little more cloud cover to be present and a couple of pop-up thunderstorms are a possibility. The high will be 97°. Temperatures will slip a couple degrees for Saturday and Sunday – highs in the middle 90s are expected here in Sioux City.

It stays hot into next week with highs sticking between 95° and 105°. There’s another very minor chance at snagging onto thunderstorms next Tuesday.

