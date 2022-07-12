SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Cooler weather to start the morning off with clear conditions through the evening. The morning start with low temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s with northwest winds still in the region. Winds won’t change much through the daytime and remain at similar speeds also. More clear skies through the day as high pressure will keep Siouxland sunny aiding in pushing temperatures back into the upper 90’s, just a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

Clear conditions are going to last for quite some time in the area. Hope you like the sunshine.

Bad news for the rest of the week if you were hoping for temps to stay in the 80’s, cause we’re going to get warmer as the week progresses. We’ll be back in the 90’s shortly and could get even warmer next week.