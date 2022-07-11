SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will sink to 59° with clear skies and comfortable conditions. The wind will nose in out of the northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunny and warm conditions on the way for tomorrow as we hit a seasonal high of 88°. Should be great!

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more sunshine as temperatures stairstep upwards – 91° on Wednesday followed by a hot 95° on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, it’ll become very hot despite a little more cloud cover. We should be on course for a high of 98°. Toward the evening, there’s a chance of thunderstorms along a cold front. The passage of that boundary will bring a very slight cooldown for the weekend. Highs will likely be in the middle 90s Saturday and Sunday.

A heat wave establishes next week with a string of days in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Get ready for some hot weather in the extended forecast.

For more from Siouxland’s Weather Team, click here.