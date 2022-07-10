SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 70°. There’s a chance of thunderstorms occurring after midnight – mainly along and south of Highway 20. The wind will flip to the NW at blow between 5 and 15 MPH.

A reinforcing cold front is swept through early Monday afternoon with another thin line of thunderstorms. Rain probably won’t last for more than 60-90 minutes at any location in Siouxland. We’ll have some relief from the heat with the high hitting 85°. The wind strengthens from the NW gusting near 30 MPH.

A sunny, hot, and quiet weather pattern will carry forward. Expect temperatures to get into the 90s on Wednesday. It’ll be in the upper 90s next weekend and we may even have some triple digit high temperatures next week. Hopefully your air conditioner is up to the challenge!

Rain chances are largely absent from the 9 on 9 Forecast.

For more weather information, click here.