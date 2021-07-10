July 10th AM: Severe weather possible during a wet Saturday with cooler temps

Today we’ll have a continuation of rain and thunderstorms in Siouxland. Some may be severe – especially through the late morning – with large hail and damaging wind gusts being the primary issues along with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. It’ll be a lot cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s during the afternoon.

Tonight we’ll have a low near 60° with clearing.

Sunday and Monday will be pretty nice with periods of sunshine and highs climbing back into the lower 80s.

Tuesday clouds will shift back in and overnight Tuesday into Wednesday there’s a chance of thunderstorms. Off-an-on thunderstorms will carry forward into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will hold pretty steady in the extended forecast with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!