July 1 AM: Warm, sunny start to July with rain chances next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – July is looking to start off on the warm side with plenty of sunshine and a chance for showers next week.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the 60s across the area.

Winds are light from the northeast up to 5 mph, with several areas in Siouxland seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that any clouds we went into the overnight hours with have gradually cleared out through the night, leading to mostly clear skies and sunshine today.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be warm and sunny today with temperatures rising to a high of 87 by this afternoon.

