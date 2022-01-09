SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a mostly sunny & cool Sunday, Monday is shaping up to deliver some similar conditions with a healthy amount of sunshine plus highs ranging from the middle 20s and lower 30s in Siouxland.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will bring far above normal temperatures with Wednesday appearing to be the warmest of the trio. Wednesday’s high will likely be at or above 50°! It’ll be sunny and pleasant.

A little colder as we get into next weekend when we may also pick up on a bit of precipitation, but the overall pattern remains extremely dry. No substantial rain or snow systems appear to be coming soon.

