SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A mix of sun & clouds will be with us today along with some reasonably nice January conditions for a change. Highs locally will lift just over the 40° mark. It’ll become breezy near sunset as the wind shifts NW and gusts up to 35 MPH.

Sunday and Monday will be seasonal with highs hanging near 30° with a good amount of sunshine. A touch on the cool side.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will bring far above normal temperatures with Wednesday appearing to be the warmest as we peak above 50°. It’ll be sunny and pleasat.

A little colder as we get into next weekend when we may also pick up on a bit of precipitation, but the overall pattern remains extremely dry. No substantial rain or snow systems appear to be coming soon.

