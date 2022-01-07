SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will fall to 15° in Sioux City with a mostly clear sky. Pretty chilly, but a vast improvement over the past few nights!

A mix of sun & clouds will be with us on Saturday along with some reasonably nice January conditions for a change. The highs will lift just over 40°. It’ll become breezy near sunset as the wind shifts NW and gusts up to 35 MPH.

Sunday and Monday will be seasonal with highs hanging near 30° with a good amount of sunshine.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will bring far above normal temperatures with Wednesday appearing to be the warmest as we peak above 50°. It’ll be sunny and pleasant…a nice reward for soldiering through the brutal cold we’ve had recently!

A little colder as we get into next weekend when we may also pick up on a bit of precipitation, but the overall pattern remains extremely dry.

